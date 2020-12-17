Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Be proud over election 2020 outcome – Mahama told

The Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh has asked ex-President Mahama to hold his head high over the outcome of the 2020 general elections.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flag bearer’s performance is one of the best in the history of the party as an opposition.



To him, the former President should rather take delight in this feet rather than fuss about election discrepancies in a highly free and fair election.



The Member of Parliament for the Sunyani East Constituency said this in an interview with Akosua Manu on the Hard Facts show aired on Happy 98.9 FM.



“Mahama must be happy about his performance in this election. He has broken his own election performance record and that of all previous NDC flagbearers fighting to win an election from the opposition."



"Managing to poll some 47% of the total votes cast is something that is priceless and must not be taken for granted. Mahama must be proud of himself and stop fussing”, he said.



The NDC and its flag bearer at the just ended December 7 polls have rejected the results declared by the Electoral Commission, describing the election as flawed.



However, the NDC’s flagbearer says he will only acknowledge the declared results if he’s allowed to conduct an independent audit of the EC.





