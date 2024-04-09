Be mindful of some of your utterances - Domelevo to Opoku Prempeh

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has cautioned the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to be mindful of his remarks towards Ghanaians.



He labelled some of the minister's recent comments as troubling and disrespectful, particularly considering his position.



In an interview with JoyNews on Monday, April 8, Daniel Domelevo emphasized that Ghanaians are the minister's employers, underscoring the need for a sense of duty and respect towards them.



"I would advise him to be mindful of some of his utterances. I found it a bit disturbing when he told people that they should bring their own load-shedding timetable. I said no, he should be joking because that is not acceptable," Domelevo stated.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh recently stirred controversy by challenging those advocating for a load-shedding timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to formulate their own schedules.



This statement came amid ongoing power challenges, notably in the Greater Accra Region, and which has affected both individuals and businesses.



Despite increasing calls for a structured load-shedding timetable, ECG has maintained its position against implementing one, citing the absence of an official 'dumsor' situation, and the rampant, erratic demands for the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to shed load.



During the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, March 24, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh asked his critics to create their own timetables if they believed it was necessary.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below











