'Be ethical in giving prophecies about elections' - Rev Wengam

Religion of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, and Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, has asked colleague pastors to be ethical in delivering prophecies around elections and politics.



Election prophecies have become a part of Ghana’s democracy. Prior to general elections, men of God usually give prophecies on the outcome of the elections.



Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, who is noted for his election prophecies, has detailed events in the spiritual realm about Ghana’s 2024 presidential election.



In his latest revelation to his church, Rev. Bempah detailed how he was taken into the spiritual realm to appoint one of three persons as president of Ghana.



Speaking to his congregation on Friday, May, 6, 2022, the church leader narrated how he was taken into a spiritual trance where he met two angels pulling an image from a bronze box; three figures vying for Ghana’s presidency, a man of power with a human head and a crystal figure and another angle through which the powerful man spoke.



“Heaven is still thinking over the leadership of Ghana in 2024.” And so if Samuel anointed Saul to be king over Israel, it was part of his calling. If Jehoiada anointed Josiah and put him on a throne, it was part of his call. If Daniel helped Nebuchadnezzar’s reign, it was his calling. If Mordecai helped Esther become the first lady, it was part of his calling. Ahab would have lived a long life if he had heeded Micaiah’s words. And so you must know that there are some prophets who have been anointed by God for kingdoms and governments. It has nothing to do with politics but is a matter of God’s call. That was the vision I saw last night.



Commenting on prophecies during elections in an exclusive interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam asked prophets to be ethical in delivering such prophecies.



Dr. Stephen Wengam revealed that he has received prophecies from God on elections which he never came out to share with the Public.



“As a prophet or a pastor, even if you will deliver prophecies on elections, you need to be ethical in the delivery. I have had clear revelations about elections which I never came out to say,” he added.



The Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has been elected the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.



Rev Wengam, 50, took over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who has been General Superintendent for 12 years.