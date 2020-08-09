Regional News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Be circumspect with your utterances - Peace Council

The Chairman of the Eastern Regional Peace Council, Very Rev. Father Andrew Dunyo has cautioned religious leaders to be wary of their utterances particularly during this election period, as failure to do so can generate tension among members and the nation at large.



In his words, "don’t follow the politicians to make political utterances ... you represent the masses ... be careful of their tactics lest you’ll dance to their tunes and disgrace yourself”.



He further urged them to speak against the ill behaviours of politicians and youths engaging in vigilantism and all sorts of violence.



“I urge you to speak against the bad behaviors of our politicians ... don’t pamper them. They’re in our churches and mosques, giving fat envelopes yet engaging in vigilantisms and electoral violence.”



The Chairman made these remarks when the Eastern Regional Peace Council called on leaderships of Local Council of Churches (LCC), Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches(GPCC) and the Koforidua Union of Ministers Fellowship(KUMF) at Perez Chapel in Koforidua on 22nd July,2020 as part of the Council’s efforts to reduce electoral violence in New Juabeng.



The Executive Secretary, Prince Albert Koomson educated members on the Vigilantism and Related Offence Act(Act 999) as well as the programms the Council intends to undertake during the electoral period and called for the support of religious organizations. He further asked religious leaders to preach about peace and not wait till violence erupts.



Alhaji Salifu Sulemana Ahmed and Sheik Rabiu Ajawel also talked about the steps the Council had taken to reduce tension within the Muslim communities and pledged their commitment to do same before during and after the elections.





