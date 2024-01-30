Be careful with your public utterances - Kumasi Traditional Council warns Wontumi

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has been cleared by the Kumasi Traditional Council of alleged derogatory remarks made against the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary vetting in Kumasi.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako Popularly known as Chairman Wontumi denied all allegations leveled against him by the Otumfuo’s Brempong Nana Kwaku Duah Chief of Kokoso in the Ashanti region.



Party’s Ashanti Chairman appeared before the Council with party executives and government officials, including Majority Leader Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, Ashanti regional Mister Simon Osei Mensah, National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, among others.



Responding to charges levelled against him Chairman Wontumi, described the allegations as false and malicious and not a true reflection of what transpired during the vetting process.



However, he confirmed cursing Nana Kwaku Duah on phone during a conference call with the party national Chairman General secretary and Nana Kwaku to clear himself from the false allegation which was beyond his emotional control at the time.



Although Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, defended his allegations against Wontumi in the process of introducing his witness against Wontumi the traditional stop and refused to listen to any witness.



The moderator moderating the meeting opened the floor for the various devissional chiefs to share their opinion on the case. Their chiefs all condemn Nana Kwaku Duah for mingling in Party Politics which is against the Chieftaincy act.



Amakomhene Nana Mensah Bonsu in particular urged Nana Kwaku Duah to step down as a chief if he wants to do Politics as a chief while several other Chiefs back him.



Some other members of the Kumasi traditional leaders started praising the accused wontumi describing him as a humble servant who they believe can’t make the statement he allegedly made against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The Kumasi Traditional Council trashed the claims and asked both parties to settle their score without involving the Asantehene. Otumfuo’s linguist Nana Kofi-wusu warned Chairman Wontumi never and other politicians never to mention Otumfuo whenever justifying their political control over others.



“We know there are several kingdoms, one is Christian Kingdom, the Political Kingdom, the Traditional Kingdom. Even Jehovah witnesses also have their Kingdom hall so we can’t hold him accountable for his statement. If the NPP will collapse it must not start from Manhyia. We don’t want any tension in Ashanti. There are a lot of festival activities’’ said.



He urged the chairman of the traditional siting to order the reverse of the curse to avoid any death in the case.



Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, Chairman of the meeting while delivering his judgment on the matter, admonished chiefs to refrain from political activities in the heat of campaigning for the 2024 general elections.



He announced at the traditional Council that the NPP Regional Chairman has been set free of wrongdoing on the allegation and ordered for the reverse of the curse pronounced by Chairman Wontumi.



The Kumasi Traditional Council, however, called for calm as it prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene.



Ashanti regional minister Simon Osei Mensah commended the Kumasi Traditional Council member for resolving the matter amicably and assured the traditional leader that they will put into practice all the advice they gave them in the palace during the meeting.



He said “Nananom we have leant a lot of lessons from today’s meeting. We will advise our members not to attach otumfuo’s name to any statement in our political activities.”