General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Be careful of your comments – Chantelle Kudjawu cautions Ablekuma North MP

Chantelle Kudjawu has sued the wife of Eugene Arhin

Chantelle Kudjawu, the lady at the centre of the divorce row between Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency and his wife Gloria Assan Arhin has cautioned the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels over some comments she made on social media.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Clinton Consultancy, lawyers for Chantelle averred that a Facebook post shared by the MP has the potential of injuring their client’s reputation in the eyes of the public.



According to them, the MPs comment is libellous and defamatory.



The lawyer maintained the innocence of their client of the allegations levelled against her by the disgruntled wife of Eugene Arhin and drew the MP’s attention to defamation suit at the Accra High Court.



“We are a firm of solicitors based in Accra that act for Mrs. Chantelle Kudjawu in connection with the identification and pursuit of identified instances of libelous statements across the internet.



“This matter concerns the divorce petition instituted by Mrs. Gloria Arhin last week against her husband Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency.



“Kindly note, our client was wrongfully and falsely accused by Mrs. Arhin in her divorce petition filed against her husband and this matter will be settled at the High Court in an ongoing defamation suit.



“Your words were widely interpreted to mean and understood to mean that our client “chantel” is perverted in character, dishonourable, without credibility, of perverted behaviour and fell short of public morality by causing Mrs. Arhene’s husband to commit adultery. Whether coincidental or not, your post came at a time when Mrs. Kudjawu, had been mentioned in the divorce suit filed at the Accra High Court by the wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency,” excerpts of the statement read.



The law firm further expressed the hope that the MP will exercise some caution and restraint in passing comments on allegation made in the public space.



“We hope that in future that you may be more reflective of the influence your social media posts have particularly when referencing matters that gain the public’s attention. We further ask that until serious accusations shared in the public space are substantiated; vilifying, referencing or labeling other women as a particular type or category of debauched woman may be reserved for those without such a serious portfolio as yourself,” the statement added.



