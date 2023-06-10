Be calm - Bishop Salifu 'begs' Nogokpo traditional council, residents

General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has entreated residents and members of the Nogokpo traditional council to remain calm amidst the brawl between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and them.



His plea comes as tensions are high following the comment made by Archbishop Agyinasare that Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



According to the man of God, his colleague in the ministry meant no harm when he passed those comments.



He said Agyinasare has rendered an apology to tranquil the grudge, therefore, he must be forgiven to let sleeping dogs lie.



“We are all Ghanaians and this is the issue at hand. I’ll plead with them (Nogokpo shrine) to be calm. I have even heard that, the same place the bishop stood to make those comments, he has apologised through the same venue so I’ll plead that he’ll be forgiven,” he stated.



Background



The Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has come under heavy criticism following his sermon to his congregation on May 24, 2023.



During the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, the Archbishop preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces, citing several examples to support his teaching.



In the course of his preaching, Agyinasare recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



"During this crusade in Aflao... we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region. We have only not said it, but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu's four-wheel drive, the tire came out from under the car," he recounted.



Following his comment, traditional leaders in Nogokpo, on Friday, June 2, 2023, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Christian leader.



They demanded that the respected clergyman personally meets with them for a peace talk regarding derogatory statements he made about Nogokpo being the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region."



The chiefs expressed their disappointment and called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Agyinasare's remarks.



The chiefs clarified that Agyinasare's comments imply that Nogokpo is a hub for wicked and evil individuals in the Volta Region.







