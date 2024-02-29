Bawumia will win 2024 presidential election with over 50% votes – Campaign team

Politics of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dan Botwe, the NPP campaign chairman, has expressed strong optimism that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge as the president after the December 7 presidential election.



Addressing reporters in Accra after the candidate had launched his campaign team, Dan Botwe said the elephant family would break the eight-year election cycle jinx and emerge victorious.



He predicted that the NPP’s candidate would win the polls with over 50 per cent of the valid votes cast.



He also expressed confidence that the NPP will secure a majority vote in the upcoming parliamentary election.



“…We will work very hard to make sure that we achieve our objectives. And we shall win the majority of the 275 seats in Parliament and over 50 per cent in the presidential election.”



He said the vice president would win the 2024 polls because he has superior policies compared to that of his opponent.



To him, the NPP has a better performance record compared with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“We have the vision, and we have the record, and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address. As I listened to the president, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us.”