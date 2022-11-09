Bawumia will beat Mahama in Election 2024 - UK research

Politics of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Research conducted by a United Kingdom-based body, Info Research and Assessment UK Limited has revealed that Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will beat John Mahama if the two decide to contest in the 2024 election.



Ahead of election 2024, the researchers posed the following question as part of their work; “Who will you vote for in 2024 between Bawumia and Mahama”?



46% of respondents chose Bawumia and 35% opted for former president John Mahama, while a significant 19% said “they will not vote at all because both parties (NPP and NDC) are the same”.



Research team



Officials of Info Research and Assessment UK Limited, who fronted the research work are Geoff Hurst, Olubanji Adeboye and Kwesi Degraft Johnson.



They supplied Chiswick Park, London, W4 5HR, as their address in the UK.