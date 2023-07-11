Bawumia will be a worst version of Akufo-Addo – NDC man

Politics of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Lawyer Twum Barimah has expressed his opposition to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid stating that it would be no different from that of his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the National Democratic Congress lawyer, Dr. Bawumia’s ambition of succeeding president Akufo-Addo on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) shouldn’t materialize because that could be the worst nightmare for the citizens.



He asserted that Bawumia's involvement in the Akufo-Addo administration has contributed to the deterioration of the country's condition and brought untold hardships on ordinary Ghanaians.



Speaking in a panel discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma on July 10, 2023, he argued that replacing Akufo-Addo with Bawumia would not address the pressing issues facing the nation rather he contended that Bawumia, being an integral part of the current administration, could not be seen as a viable option but rather a burden to the people.



“…having seen all this mess that these gentlemen have led this country into, the only option is not to repeat Bawumia, but rather to bring a face that can fix it and fix it better because Dr Bawumia is part of the mess and you see when an old lady dies, you don’t replace her with an old lady.



“You can’t say that Akufo-Addo should leave and Bawumia should replace him because I have said it and I will repeat it today. He will be the worse version of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia will be the worse version of Nana Akufo-Addo, if we have experienced what Akufo-Addo has done to us today, in which we are in difficult times, Bawumia in his life can never be a better option than Akufo-Addo, rather a worse version”.



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his campaign has promised to appoint 10 party members from each constituency into government positions when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



Alan Kyerematen on the other hand has stated that his tenure will see all delegates of the party being placed on a monthly salary and a social security policy.



The other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





