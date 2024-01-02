Bawumia was only implementing the policies of the NPP - Filson Awunkua

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: Sarah Dubure

The convenor of the Rapid Response Unit for Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, Mr. Filson Awankua, has pointed out that Dr. Bawumia was only implementing the policies of the NPP and not his.



He further pointed out that as a vice president, he was under the leadership of the president.



"The vice president was a running mate to the president Nana Akufo Addo. He made certain promises not utterances based on the campaign message of the NPP based on the vision of Nana Akufo Addo". He said.



He said this in an interaction with the media at a health screening programme by the Ntuune Pogyua Foundation at Gambibgo in the Upper East Region.



It was organized by the Deputy Director for the Diaspora Affairs, office of the president, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn at Gambibgo in the Upper East Region.



He noted that a running mate does not preach his vision, but the vision of his superior. He added that was exactly what Dr. Bawumia did.



"A running mate cannot come preaching his vision, he will preach the vision of his boss". He said.



He indicated that Dr. Bawumia made sure that he implemented the president's policies that he touched on.



" And areas that he touched on, he made sure that they were implemented. Free Education, he spoke loudly about it. One million to one district or Constituency, the ambulances, the developmental projects, and even now SOCO," He said.



Mr. Awankua pointed out that many are of the notion that the SOCO project was handed over to the vice president on a silver platter.



"People thought that SOCO was just dropped from the World Bank". He said



He pointed out that the notion is far from the truth.



" There were other countries in Africa too. If you don't have a good proposal World Bank is not like a local bank oo. They don't give money to individuals". He explained.



"They give money to countries, and your country must have a proposal that meets their vision and direction. That is when you attract them". He added.



He conceded that the only point their wheels ground slow was in the area of the economy.



" The only point where we slowed down was the economy, which the vice, we are not running away from it. A leader must face the facts". He said



He stated that the economy did so well from 2017 to 2020 and slowed down due to external shocks.



" The economy did so well from 2017 to 2020 and slowed down due to external shocks that we all know", he stated.



The convenor of the Rapid Response Unit for Bawumia however noted that the economy is getting' back on its feet'.



" But as we speak, it is picking up. In fact you bought a drum of cooking oil at 1006 cedis. Today, l went to the Bolga market and l bought it at 100 Ghana cedis. That is a big drop". He revealed.



He indicated that people opined that the cost of foodstuffs had declined because they are in the season. A claim he found to be baseless.



"People say oo foodstuffs, is because we are in the season, oil too do we have season? He quizzed.



Mr. Awankua indicated that the church is not by chance, but because the currency has stabilized.



" So is because the currency has stabilized people are no more putting speculative prices, so there is no panic. He assured



" And this one is about economic management it is not by accident". He added.



He assured that Dr. Bawumia will revive the economy, adding that it is beginning to pick up.



"So the Vice President, we are going to speak to the economy. We are not going to run away from it". He assured.



"I assure you, l am not an economist but l speak as a straight economist and l am telling you that we are doing well. Is picking up, we are not there yet, but is picking up". He concluded.



