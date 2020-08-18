General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Bawumia speaks on NPP’s infrastructure record today

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to today, Tuesday, August, 18 2020 speak on government’s infrastructure development in the first term of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Dr Bawumia will brief Ghanaians on the government’s infrastructure record at a Town Hall and Results Fair at the Academy of Arts and Sciences at exactly 6pm.



The event will be live on Facebook and some media networks across the country.



This is coming at the same time President Nana Akufo-Addo embarks on a five-day working visit to the Western and Central Regions, where he is expected to commission projects, cut the sod for the construction of projects, and pay courtesy calls on traditional rulers.



On Tuesday, the President will commence his official working visit at Egyam in the Western Region, where he will be inspecting work on the ongoing construction of the Ankyernyin-Egyam road. He will then move to the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency to inspect the Axim Fishing Habour Project.



From Axim, the President will cut sod for the construction of the Esiama-Nkroful road at Esiama, in the Ellembelle constituency. He will also inspect ongoing road construction works at Gwira Aiyinase, and to launch the Gwira Community Mining Scheme. He will also cut the sod for a 100-bed capacity District Hospital in Shama.



On day two, he will meet with the Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi; visit the Essiam Bypass and Railway Training School at Essikado, and cut the sod for the construction of the GNPC Operational Headquarters, at Takoradi, in fulfilment of a 2016 manifesto pledge.



Beginning his tour of the Central Region, on Thursday, 20th August, cut the sod for the construction of a landing site and fishing harbour at Elmina in the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem constituency. He will also pay a courtesy call on the Mokwamanhene, in Twifo Praso, and inspect the ongoing construction of the Twifo Praso District Hospital.



Also, in Twifo Praso, the President will also cut sod for a bridge over River Pra, commission the Ekumfi Fruit Juice Factory, and later visit the Gomoa West constituency where he would join the Chiefs to inspect work an ongoing construction of a Landing Site.



On Saturday, President Akufo-Addo will cut the sod for the construction of the NHIA Office at Cape Coast, and attend the ceremony for the launch of the NPP 2020 Manifesto.



While this is ongoing, the main opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress is also on a campaign tour in the Volta region.





