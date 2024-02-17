Bawumia's vision is a copycat replica of Akufo-Addo's style, deception - Martin Amidu

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Martin Amidu, Ghana's first occupant of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reacted to recent events surrounding Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to become president.



Amidu, in a three-page epistle dated February 15, 2024, addressed Bawumia's February 7 lecture at UPSA auditorium, where the vice president presented his much-touted 'Vision for Ghana' speech.



The former Special Prosecutor noted that having digested the speech over and again, he was convinced that Bawumia did not have any vision aside that of his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He described Bawumia's vision as a copycat replica of the same rhetoric that Akufo-Addo used to hoodwink the electorate to elect him in 2016 and again in 2020.



"I have read Bawumia’s vision several times since I had time to do so after delivering my keynote address at the University for Development Studies on 8 February 2024 and he comes out to me like a copycat replica of the style and deceptive persuasiveness deployed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in winning the 2016 presidential elections," he wrote.



He added that after winning the elections on both occasions, the Akufo-Addo-led government only reneged "on all the promises he made on taxes, use of natural resources for the benefits of the ordinary Ghanaian, the right of citizens to speak up and not be spectators: and above all the unprecedented unfulfilled plan and leadership commitment to fight corruption."



On that score, he disagreed with political opposition and commentators who suggested that Bawumia via his pronouncements on scrapping certain taxes had abandoned his boss.



"Bawumia’s vision is a repeat using a decoy to disguise a similar cajoling vision the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia team presented to the Ghanaian electorate at the 2016 elections.



"It is no different in form and substance from the deceptive vision team Akufo-Addo/Bawumia presented even at the 2020 elections when economic situations were exceedingly difficult.



"These visions have always been founded upon promises to ameliorate the harsh tax conditions the private sector and ordinary Ghanaians are facing daily in the marketplace," he stressed.



Read Amidu's full piece below:







SARA