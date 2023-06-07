Bawumia’s solution to every problem is digitalisation – Pratt mocks VP over school feeding promise

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the challenges being seen with the implementation of the School Feeding Programme.



According to him, the carterers under the programme are suffering, but the vice president is going round promising to digitalise the programme.



Speaking in an interview on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Pratt Jnr added that he is ashamed by the kind of food that Ghanaian students are being fed with under the programme.



“I don’t know why we should be worried about the school feeding programme. The solution has been provided already… You didn’t hear the vice president, he is going to digitalise the School Feeding Programme.



“The vice president found the solution long time ago, digitalisation. For every problem digitalisation,” he joked.



“Look at the video being played this is the food the children are being fed. Look at the soup. All of us if our children are being fed with this would we be happy?... even prisoners don’t eat like this.



“And then we have a situation where these caterers are given 97 pesewas per child. What does 97 pesewas buy today? So, the whole programme is a joke. And instead of sitting down to address the problems of the School Feeding Programme our vice president said he is going to digitalise the whole thing,” he said.



Carterers under the School Feeding Programme have for months been agitating over the government’s failure to pay them for their services.



The government, through the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has promised that all the arrears owed the carterers will be played in no time.



The minister also announced that the cost per meal for each school child would be increased from GH¢1 to GH¢1.20 but many Ghanaians are calling out the government, saying the increase is insignificant.



