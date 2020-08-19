Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Bawumia's aide Boako donates 10 motorbikes to Ahafo constituencies

Dr Boako is an appointed Campaign Team Member of the NPP in the Ahafo Region

Dr Gideon Boako, the Economic Advisor and Spokesperson to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as part of measures to secure a landslide victory for President Akufo-Addo has donated motorbikes to constituencies in the Ahafo region.



Dr Boako, who has been appointed as a campaign team member for the region donated 10 motorbikes to five constituencies in the region at the inaugural ceremony to unveil the campaign team members ahead of the impending general elections.



The move is to assist them perform their duties diligently without hitches and reach out to the people in the hinterlands across the region.



This comes as one of the many interventions, the presidential spokesperson and a native of Bomaa in the Tano North constituency is undertaking to strengthen the party and ensure it wins the 2020 elections massively in the region.



The receiving constituencies were Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South and Tano South, Tano North being the home constituency of Dr Gideon Boako is pencilled to receive a special package in the coming days.



Making the presentation on his behalf during a short ceremony at Goaso on Wednesday, Mr Frederick Fredua Antoh (F.F Anto), 2nd National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party thanked him for his wonderful gesture in ensuring that the party wins more votes for President Akufo-Addo and secure the remaining parliamentary seats in the region as well.



F. F Anto tasked the leadership to manage the logistics effectively to achieve its intended purposes adding that, they should move across the length and breadth of the constituencies to embark on vigorous campaigns in order to gain an overwhelming victory as well as to win the various parliamentary seats across the constituencies.



Receiving the motorbikes, the Ahafo Regional Chairman, MR. Owusu Sekyere pledged that, the logistics will be put to good use and commended the presidential spokesperson and labelled it as timely intervention since it will help them achieve the target percentage set in the region for the upcoming general elections.



Present at the donation ceremony were Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), National Youth Organizer of NPP, Mr. Owusu Sekyere, Regional Party executives and some constituency executives, as well as the Ahafo regional campaign team.





