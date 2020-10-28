Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Bawumia questions Mahama’s mantra of ‘equal opportunities’

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama’s equal opportunities policy.



He asked the former president to provide evidence of equal opportunities created during his term of office.



“Equal opportunities? I want to ask him what he did for eight years when he was in government as Vice President and President.”



Dr. Bawumia was addressing chiefs and party faithful at Kpong in the Eastern Region. It was the last day of his three-day tour to the Region.



His final schedule took him to Anum, Kpong, Somanya, and Asesewa.



Party bigwigs were part of his entourage.



National Organizer Sammy Awuku charged the party faithful to work hard to ensure the party wins the parliamentary elections for Asuogyaman and the Lower Manya Krobo constituencies from the NDC.



The Vice President stated the NDC cannot tell what equal opportunities they provided the youth and justified that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has done better.



”Where were the equal opportunities they gave to Ghanaians. Under Nana Addo, the NPP is showing we are the government of equal opportunities. We are paying the National Health Insurance [Scheme]. We brought One Constituency One Ambulance, Nation Builders’ Corps, Teachers Training Allowance, Nursing Training Allowance, Arabic instructors allowance, One-Constituency 1-million dollars, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1D1F, 1-District 1-Warehouse, Zongo Development Fund.”



He observed the NDC takes its strongholds for granted by not providing them with development until elections time to share freebies.



”The work we have done in four years is unprecedented compared to the eight years of the NDC. The railway station is coming, the dual carriageway is coming. All this shows that if you vote for the NPP, you will have more development. I have traveled to several constituencies across the country. What I see is that [in] NDC strongholds, they don’t send development projects there. They take them for granted. They wait till it’s time for elections to bring rice and cutlasses to people.”



‘Akonfem’ government



He described the NDC government as an ‘Akonfem’ government. Akonfem is the local name for guinea fowl.



”They are the government of Akofem. Unemployment is not equal opportunities. Dumsor is not equal opportunities. The cancellation of teacher training allowance is not equal opportunities. SADA Akonfem is not equal opportunities. We are the party of the masses. The party of the people.”





