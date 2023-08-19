Bawumia, other top NPP gurus who attended funeral of daughter of Bekwai MCE

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was among the mourners who joined the Municipal Chief Executive of Bekwai, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, and his family during the funeral of the latter’s daughter.



The late daughter of the MCE, Akua Serwaa, was reported dead after she was gruesomely shot by some unknown assailants on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Bebu, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Police confirmed the unfortunate incident while adding that they had commenced an investigation into the case to establish the intent of the attack.



Also present at the funeral, as captured in a video produced by ZTV GH on YouTube, were a former Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Fred Oware; and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, was also in attendance.



The Ghana Police Service is also yet to update the public on its findings with respect to the murder.



