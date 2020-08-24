Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Bawumia made airport promise on the spur of the moment – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has revealed that the promise to construct an airport in Cape Coast was made by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on the spur of the moment.



The promise to build an airport and a harbour in the Central regional capital, has been met with mixed reactions by Ghanaians. A section of the public believe that constructing an airport at Cape Coast is not a priority.



On Friday, a day before the NPP’s manifesto launch in Cape Coast, President Akufo Addo in response to a question on whether the central region needed an airport in an interview on ATL FM said a critical need assessment must be carried out first before an airport can be constructed in the Central Region.



“The response of the government should be that the matter has been thoroughly examined and the need has been established. That is the process the Ministry of Aviation is going through.”



“We have to be able to decide for ourselves whether the need for the airport can be justified when you have Accra, you have Kumasi, you have Takoradi, you have Tamale whether on the coast with Accra’s presence there’s the need for an additional airport,” the president said.



The president’s response has raised questions on whether the policy was properly thought through.



But speaking on Starr Today, Mr Obiri Boahen stated the decision to construct an airport in Cape Coast was taken after the president’s interview on ATL FM. He added that the Vice President also revealed the promise during the manifesto launch on the spur of the moment.



According to him, Ghanaians must not make a fuss about the policy adding every regional capital in the country deserves an airport.



“Akufo-Addo spoke on the spur of the moment and then during a meeting around 9pm, the vice president on the spur of the moment also said it will be wise for the people of Cape Coast to get an airport.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.