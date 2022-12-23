Bawumia is the GOAT of Ghana's politics – Nana Obiri Boahen

Politics of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is currently the best politician in Ghana.



Speaking in an Akoma FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Obiri Boahen said that Dr Bawumia stands out despite the current hardships in the country now.



The former NPP deputy general secretary suggested that Dr Bawumia cannot be faulted for the bad performance of Ghana's economy even though he is the head of the country's Economic Management Team.



“When the NPP lifts the ban (on campaigning for the party's flagbearership position), I will be bringing a man called Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). Bawumia, the GOAT.



“He (Dr Bawumia) is the only person in Ghana being awarded by the Pan African Magazine as one of the most influential people in Africa. Bawumia, the GOAT.



“I am saying what I have seen. Whether the dollar is appreciating, depreciating or is stable, Bawumia is the GOAT. When the time comes, we will be giving you more details,” he said in Twi.



Watch the interview in the video below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG