Bawumia is so silent I don't even know if he is alive - Isaac Adongo chides vice president over economic woes

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The Ranking Member on Finance and also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Issac Adongo, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his apparent silence amidst the economic challenges facing the nation.



According to him, the vice president, who is the head of the Economic Management Team, has been very silent to the extent that he wondered if he was alive.



Isaac Adongo's remarks is in the wake of the Ministry of Finance's delay in securing the second tranche of $600 million out of the $1 billion External Credit Facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The delay has raised questions and concerns about Ghana's ability to complete its Debt Restructuring Program to get the economy back on track.



In an interview with journalists, the MP’s remarks underscored the growing criticism of the vice president's perceived lack of leadership amid economic challenges, a role he has been widely associated with in the past.



“Unfortunately, the man who wanted to become president was touted as the one with the magic wand. Today, he is so silent I don’t even know he is alive. I only heard him a few days ago somewhere, he was telling them that they should vote for him to become president because he has a better vision, we are waiting for him,” he stated.



The Member of Parliament emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address the country's economic difficulties, urging both the Ministry of Finance and the IMF to focus on the daunting task at hand.



“We need to engage in very aggressive and difficult work to rescue this country. And the ministry of finance together with the IMF should focus on the difficult task ahead,” he added.



