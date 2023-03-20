Bawumia is in the lead in terms of possibly winning the NPP flagbearership race - Ben Ephson

Politics of Monday, 20 March 2023

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has said the Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia stands a high chance of becoming the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His comment comes at the back of the Vice president's visit to Akwasidae at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Where over 80 lawmakers, government appointees and some stakeholders who matter within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accompanied him to the event.



Ben Epson said this move witnessed, sends a strong message.





“Human head is not a coconut to see inside and I believe that the various delegates will vote in secret and the delegation I think was to send a message because you need to bear in mind that many of the Members of Parliament of the NPP will be seeking reelection.



“For your chances in seeking reelection many of the delegates that will vote for you as the Member of Parliament to remain in Parliament you will ensure that people who will obey you are people you have handpicked and elected. So it is likely that many of the MPs have handpicked those they can control to vote for them to remain in power,” the Pollster stated.



He continued: “So it is meant to send a signal and I am waiting for the date of the flag bearer ship of the NPP to be announced and I will conclude my seventh book on elections. But I have done some work before the election of the executives and post-election of the executives. I can reveal exclusively on your program that I think that Bawumia is in the lead in terms of possibly winning the NPP flag bearer ship race,” starrfmonline.com.gh quoted Ben Ephson.



Mr. Ephson added that there is a high change Dr Bawumia will poll over 60 per cent voted in the NPP’s flagbearer race.



