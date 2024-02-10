Bawumia is blamable; if you are a mate you must be responsible for your actions – MP

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is now the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming 2024 general elections, has been reminded by the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Mr Eric Opoku that he is responsible for the consequences of his actions as the head of the Economic Management Team.



Mr Opoku argued that if Dr Bawumia claims to be a "mate" to President Akufo-Addo, then he must take responsibility for his role as a mate.



The opposition National Democratic Congress MP, who is a Ranking Member on the Agriculture Select-Committee of Parliament, stated that all mates must be accountable for the tasks assigned to them by their drivers.



In response to Dr Bawumia's address on Wednesday, outlining his vision for Ghana as the NPP's presidential hopeful, Mr Opoku urged the Vice President to be transparent about taking responsibility for his actions as the head of the Economic Management Team.



He questioned whether Dr Bawumia's role was merely advisory, emphasising that if the economy had been well-managed and beneficial to Ghanaians, the vice president would have had reason to claim credit for it by showering accolades on himself.



Mr Opoku made these remarks while speaking to the media in Parliament on Thursday, February 8, 2024.



He asserted that Dr Bawumia should be held accountable for the economic challenges that the Akufo-Addo government has brought upon the country