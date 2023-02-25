Bawumia is NDC’s nightmare - Akim Swedru MP

Politics of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has said Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia poses a threat to the main opposition National Democratic Party (NDC).



Kennedy Osei Nyarko is convinced former President John Dramani Mahama is no competition for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, when it comes to debating on national issues.



He said, “Dr Bawumia continues to be a nightmare and albatross on the neck of the NDC.”



“He has always taken the biggest opposition party on policies and on innovative ideas implementations. No wonder they will not stop at anything to attack and denigrate him. He is the nightmare of the NDC. We want someone who will take the fight to the opponent and not the one who will rather fight the one fighting the opponent,” Kennedy Osei Nyarko wrote on his official Facebook wall.



“It seems that Dr. Bawumia is a problem for his political rivals. I’ve been involved in Ghanaian politics for a very long time, and I can attest that Dr. Bawumia is one of our country’s top communicators. He is coherent, articulate, and laser-focused.”



He added: “He makes economics very simple. He is able to reduce very complicated issues, so, I see why he represents a problem and a challenge for some people. I think the town hall meeting was a useful exercise.”