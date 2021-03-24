Bawumia hasn't endorsed any 2024 flagbearer campaign - Spokesperson

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

The office of the Vice President has distanced itself from recent photos and messages suggesting that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was interested in the flagbearership position of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general election.



A March 24 statement issued by Spokersperson of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, said Bawumia has not given his consent for such images to be circulated.



"For the record, the Vice President has not given consent to these and other associated activities. The Vice President remains focused on assisting His Excellency, the President in the execution of his agenda to transform Ghana," the statement said.



"This is where everybody's focus should be," it added added.



