Bawumia has magic wand to build on Akufo-Addo’s 7-year legacy – John Kumah

John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister, has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), possesses the "magic wand" to build on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's seven-year legacy.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia's recent lecture at the UPSA is one of the most promising and solution-oriented in Ghana's political history.



He explained in an extensive writeup that Bawumia’s vision as outlined during his “Ghana’s Next Chapter” lecture will give Ghana a facelift and that he should be given the chance to lead.



“Not long ago, the Vice President and the presidential candidate of the great New Patriotic Party (NPP) outlined his vision for Ghana should Ghanaians elect him President in 2025.



“The carefully thought-through speech will go down in the annals of Ghana’s politics as one of the most comprehensive, coherent, cogent, targeted, solution-oriented, and very promising speech.



“Not only did Dr Bawumia give Ghanaians a flavour of a Ghana we aspire to, but he concretely demonstrated that it was achievable despite the name-calling by naysayers.



“The sprouting of uniquely identified ideas, the clearly thought-through solutions, and his mindedness and foreboding of tomorrow clearly show that, indeed, Dr Bawumia derives his greatest joy from solving problems. Kudos, Mr. Vice President,” John Kumah said in a statement on Facebook.



John Kumah who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu added that during the administration of the vice president, Ghanaians will live their dreams where the impossible would become possible.



“There are a gamut of issues Dr. Bawumia discussed, including the introduction of the golden age for the maximization of benefits from natural resources, using AI to transform agriculture, a digital approach to fighting corruption, measures to support the cedi, policy of industrialisation for jobs, and the development of a credit system are some of the novel ideas that must be supported.



“Quite clearly, Dr. Bawumia has the magic wand to build on what President Akufo Addo has done over the past 7-years.



“This government has set the base for Dr. Bawumia to move Ghana into the next chapter of Ghana’s development, where IT IS POSSIBLE for every Ghanaian to live their dreams and where impossibilities become possible,” he added.







