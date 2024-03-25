Bawumia describes Mahama as the worst president in Ghana's history

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has branded Mahama as the worst president Ghana has ever had, citing what he sees as a bad track record.



Dr Bawumia minced no words, pointing out what he perceives as Mahama's failings during his presidency and questioning his bid for leadership once more.



He stressed that Ghana needs a forward-thinking leader, not someone from the past.



Drawing attention to his own achievements as vice president since 2017, Bawumia positioned himself as a problem solver ready to lead the nation.



He pledged to be an accountable president, committed to harnessing the country's full potential for development.



Bawumia didn't shy away from directly confronting Mahama's legacy.



"Former President Mahama has been President before, but what was his track record? He failed. He failed to tackle corruption and many problems. Economically, if you look at all the economic data in the 4th Republic, Mahama has been the worst President," myjoyonline.com quoted Dr Bawumia.



He further emphasized that Mahama does not represent change, as he had already served as president and faced rejection twice in the elections of 2016 and 2020.



In contrast, Bawumia emphasized his own lack of presidential experience but highlighted his track record as Vice President, presenting himself as the embodiment of the country's next chapter and future.



NAY/OGB



