Bawumia commissions newly built library and technology hub at Akim-Oda

Regional News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has on Thursday, March 30, 2023, commissioned Christina Akua Brago Diawuo Library and Technology Hub at Akim-Oda in the Eastern region.



According to him, the newly built library will improve the reading and learning capacity of children in the vicinity, as well as, help them improve on their academic performances.



The move, he further said will help boost government’s digital economy agenda as technology tools such as e-books, robotics, among others could be found in the library and technology hub.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said, “If you have a child like Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, then it means God has blessed you...We all know that if the country will develop, it is from education...that is why Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has prioritized education.”



“These new facilities will help our children in the digital economy…The economy will collapse if we don't go digital that is why we are looking into the future...so if you see the library and technology hub that we've built, all the technology tools are there from e-books to robotics,” the Vice President stated.



Speaking in the same vein, the Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, noted that the building of the library and technology hub in Akim-Oda was to honour her mother, Christina Akua Brago Diawuo.



Showing appreciation to her mother for playing a major role in her life to attain this higher feat in society, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said it is imperative for her to celebrate her mother whiles she is alive.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful entreated the people of Akim-Oda and its environs to make use of the library and technology hub to their advantage.