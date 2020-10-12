Religion of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: GNA

Bawumia commissions Utra-modern Mosque Complex for Prang Muslim Community

Bawumia commissioned the mosque in the Bono East Region

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has officially commissioned an ultra-modern mosque complex built by him for the Muslim community of Prang in the Bono East Region.



"This is a house for the Almighty Allah and we have to thank Allah for this. Without Allah, this magnificent mosque wouldn't have been built. Allah made it possible and He built His own house,"



Dr Bawumia underscored the significance of building mosques to Muslims and urged them to firmly uphold the promotion of unity.



"The importance of mosque to us, Muslims, cannot be underestimated. No matter how magnificent or small it is, we regard it as a sacred house of the Almighty Allah, and a place for our community to congregate and worship in unity, in obedience to Allah’s command," said Dr. Bawumia.



"Mosques play significant roles in Muslim communities. Apart from bringing us together regularly to promote unity amongst us through prayers and other social gatherings, modern mosques also serve as centres for Islamic studies and research.



"As an ultra-modern mosque complex, it is our expectation that this beautiful edifice, inshaa Allah, will serve these purposes and further unite the Islamic community here in Prang and its surrounding neighbours."



In a video message, President Akufo-Addo said, the town of Prang is renowned in Ghana and beyond as a centre for Islamic teachings and practice, and the construction of the mosque is a fitting tribute to the status of Prang as far as Islam is concerned.



President Akufo-Addo congratulated the leadership of the Jallo fraternity and Prang Muslims in general for the commissioning of the mosque.



The President hailed Ghana's enviable reputation as a religious-tolerant country and urged Muslims in Prang to continue to live peacefully with their Christian brothers and sisters.



The leader of Jallo, a branch of the Tijaaniya Muslim Order in Ghana, Sheikh Abufayed Ahmad Abdulai Maikano, made a public declaration to vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The influential cleric made the declaration led the eulogies and appreciation on behalf of his people, declared that he will vote for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia ticket in December because they have demonstrated a strong commitment to the progress and welfare of the Ghanaian people, especially the people of Zongos.



"This dream of building such a magnificent mosque remained a mirage until Allah brought President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia to us, who promised to make our dream a reality," Sheikh Maikano said.



"What we are seeing today is the result of that promise made by Dr. Bawumia and the President."



"This is so impressive because this request was made to others, but they did not help."



"Dr. Bawumia is God sent, and we thank him and the President so well and we pray for Allah to continue to bless them. How could we build this without this support from them?"



Sheikh Maikano noted that showing gratitude is part of Islamic practice, as taught by the Prophet Muhammad, and in line with that, he pledged that he and his followers will vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia on December 7 to show their gratitude.



"On December 7, I will vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia, in sha Allah as thank you for what they have done for us," Sheikh Maikano declared, with his followers endorsing with thunderous applause. The Islamic cleric added his stance is inspired by a call by the Prophet Muhammad to Muslims to be thankful to people who are of service to others.



"My justification for this bold declaration is that the Prophet Muhammad admonished us to be thankful to those who help us. The Prophet added that he that is not grateful to man won't be grateful to Allah."



"That's why we have to be grateful for this gesture by Akufo-Addo/Bawumia and voting for them is the seal of gratitude." GNA





