Bawumia commissions JHS class room block he built for Presby Church in Kwaboanta

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, August 8, commissioned a JHS classroom block in Kwaboanta, in the Kraboa Coaltar District of the Eastern Region.



The facility, which was personally funded by Dr Bawumia, is a donation to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, in fulfilment of a pledge he made to the Akuapem Presbytery last year, during its Centenary Anniversary celebration, which Dr Bawumia attended as Guest of Honour.



The facility has been fully furnished with desks in all the classrooms, and it also includes an ICT library, equipped with computers.



The leadership of Kraboa Coaltar Presby District, who joined Dr Bawumia to commission the classroom, commended the Vice President for fulfilling his promise to the Church and prayed for God to bless him.



Vice President Bawumia, who personally visited Kwaboanta earlier this year to inspect the progress of work on the facility, expressed gratitude to God for the successful completion of the classroom block, which he noted, will enhance education in the community and its environs.



The Chief and elders of Kwaboanta, who were also present for the commissioning, expressed gratitude to Dr Bawumia for his generous gesture.



The facility will address a long-standing infrastructure problem for the Kwaboanta Presby Primary and JHS school.







