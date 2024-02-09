Bawumia can’t look clean irrespective of how NPP decorates him – NDC’s Doughan

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

A member of the communication team for the NDC, Chris Doughan has admonished Ghanaians to disregard Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying the NPP flag bearer has lost credibility.



Bawumia who is now the leader of the governing NPP has pledged to do things differently from his Boss Nana Akufo-Addo when voted to power in 2025.



In his first ever public address after he was elected to lead the NPP at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Bawumia touted his economics credentials but subtly absolved himself from the economic crisis of the country under President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Among other things, the new NPP leader announced that he will not appoint many ministers as his boss when he is voted to power, and went on to pledge that he will not superintend a corrupt government.



He acknowledged there was hardship in the country but indicated that it had nothing to do with him since his vision for the country, as the Head of the Economic Management Team, had been stifled since assuming office.



"To play safe, Bawumia promised to abolish some taxes he believes are nuisance and affront to the growth of businesses such as the controversial E-Levy and the Emission Tax which have infuriated Ghanaians.



"To him, he has what it takes to move the country from the economic crisis to building wealth for all.



But Chris Doughan who was reacting to Bawumia’s seeming new image stated that he was playing with the minds of Ghanaians and that, if Ghanaians voted for him, he would crash the country’s economy.



”Bawumia has been lying to Ghanaians for a long time and cannot be trusted anymore. He cannot lie to us again because we know him to be a pathetic liar who promises and never delivers,” the NDC man said in Akan.



He said most of the promises Bawumia made to Ghanaians about the economy and how he would turn the fortunes of the country still remain a dream despite the harsh economic conditions the citizens have had to grapple with under the Akufo-Addo government.



”Bawumia has been in charge of the economy since 2017 yet the people keep suffering because of his bad policies,” he said while indicating that the cost of living has skyrocketed and electricity prices keep swelling to the detriment of the already poor Ghanaians.



He went on to charge Ghanaians to rather reject Bawumia’s new promises and focus on the flag bearer of the NDC, former president John Mahama who was honest to Ghanaians in his first term and put taxpayers' money to good use.



”John Mahama did a lot for Ghana with little resources unlike Bawumia and his Boss, Akufo-Addo. We the members of the NDC will jealously support John Mahama to win power and save this country from the ditch the NPP leadership has put us,” Doughan said on Inside Politics on TV XYZ.