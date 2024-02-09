Bawumia can become Ghana’s best president if given the opportunity – Dr Gideon Boako

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Economic advisor and spokesperson to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako, has said that his boss is likely to be the best president Ghana has ever had if Ghanaians give him the chance to lead the country.



According to him, Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shown that he is in the position to be the best president ever with his performance as vice president.



Dr. Boako, who made these remarks in an interview on UTV on Friday, February 9, 2024, said that while Dr Bawumia is seen by many as the best vice president Ghana has ever had, his major contender, former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is seen as the worst president ever.



“President Mahama has been president before, Bawumia has not had the chance to be president and he has said that look at the things I have done as vice president despite the limitations, to the extent that a lot of people are saying that Dr Bawumia, arguably is the best vice president Ghana has ever had.



“So, if Dr Bawumia’s works have led to Ghanaians saying that he is the best vice president ever, what shows that if he is given the chance, he would not be the best president, Ghana has ever had,” he said in Twi.



Bawumia’s economic advisor added, “As for Mahama, he is regarded as the worst president Ghana has had. He is a president who has lost by the highest margin in the history of this country, over 1 million votes… he is not like Bawumia who has proven himself”.



He challenged the NDC to come out with the record of former President Mahama, as vice president and president, so that it would be compared to that of Vice President Bawumia.



