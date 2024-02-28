Bawumia campaign: Not all manifesto committee members are NPP - Miracles Aboagye

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Director of Communications for the Mahamadu Bawumia for president campaign, Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye, says some individuals named in the vice president's manifesto team are not members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He explained that the NPP flagbearer is more interested in collating ideas from experts and specialists than only party members.



Miracles Aboagye in an interview with NEAT FM's morning show, "Ghana Montie" addressed the issue of some individuals who turned down a call to join the manifesto team and later issued statements to clarify their reasons.



Okyeame Kwame, a Hiplife musician known for his diverse views via a press statement distanced himself from the 16-member manifesto subcommittee for Tourism, Arts and Culture.



He cited that his non-partisan posture would not allow him to take on such a role.



However, Mr Aboagye welcomed his decision but bemoaned the limited number of "good brains" needed for national development in Ghana's political culture.



“It's rather unfortunate that people tag whoever is in the manifesto list as an NPP member,” he said.



The Bawumia manifesto committee will be responsible for bringing out major policies for the NPP ahead December 7 general election.