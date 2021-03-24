You are here: HomeNews2021 03 24Article 1213795

Politics of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Bawumia ahead of Alan, voters want Mahama replaced for 2024 - Survey

The survey gauged the chances of frontrunners of NPP and NDC ahead of 2024 polls The survey gauged the chances of frontrunners of NPP and NDC ahead of 2024 polls

The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, NDC will have a better chance of winning the 2024 election if former President John Dramani Mahama is replaced with a new candidate, respondents in a recent survey have suggested.

According to the survey conducted by European Public Policy Institute (EPPI), 61 eligible NDC voters opined that John Mahama should not run for a third time as the flagbearer of the party ahead of 2024.

The survey conducted with a sample size of 1258 eligible voters also revealed that the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has an upper hand over Alan Kyerematen – Minister for Trade and Industry, as a successor or Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer ahead of 2024 general elections.

Below are some excerpts of the survey;



The scope of the research by EPPI included; National Representative sample of 1258 eligible voters, Data collection period 1/02 – 6/02, Margin of error +/- 3%, CAPI (Phone interviews) and Representative sample of age, gender, income level, region, urban/rural previous vote (2020).

