Bawumia Speaks: Government to outdoor performance tracker soon

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that the government will soon launch a Performance Tracker to showcase its achievements in every sector and every district in the country.



Speaking at an event dubbed 'Bawumia Speaks: Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions For the Future', in Accra, the NPP flagbearer said that the Performance Tracker, when implemented, will provide data and evidence on the projects and programs that the government has implemented since 2017.



He said that the Performance Tracker will also allow the public to monitor and evaluate the impact and outcomes of the government's interventions on the economy, social development, and governance.



“Notwithstanding the economic crisis, this government has been able to steer the ship of the nation away from catastrophe. In the face of the crisis, overall performance of the economy in areas such as GDP growth, agricultural growth, trade balance, gross international reserves and job creation, has demonstrated resilience.



“Ladies and gentlemen, available data also shows that notwithstanding the economy we inherited, and the global economic crisis that ensured, the government has chalked a large number of achievements across the country. Due to the constraints of time, I will be able to enumerate a few of these achievements.



"... However, the government will soon release our Performance Tracker in the next few weeks which will detail all of our achievements in every sector and every district in the Republic of Ghana,” he stated.







