Bawumia, Samira storm Kumawu to rally support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, together with his wife, Samira Bawumia stormed Kumawu on Friday, May 19, 2023, to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim ahead of the by-election.



The by-election is set to happen on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.



The arrival of Bawumia and his wife was met with excitement as constituents, both old and young were out in their numbers to receive and welcome them.



In a video shared on Twitter, Dr. Bawumia is said to have visited towns including Sekyere and Woraso.



The video captured Bawumia and his wife having a tough time walking through the crowd as he was being mobbed with beaming on their faces.



The NPP is scheduled to have its final rally on Sunday ahead of the elections.



The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah who died on March 27, was buried Saturday, May 20, 2023.



It is expected that just after the burial, the Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the Kumawu by-election on May 23, 2023.



Philip Basoah died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



The deceased MP was one of the three absentee MPs during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.



According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.







