Bawumia, Ntim, JFK exhibit sterling leadership – Nana B

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B, has expressed the party’s gratitude to H.E Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and the entirety of the party’s National, Regional and Constituency leadership for their sterling performance throughout the parliamentary primaries.



“We all have exhibited very good qualities of true leaders. I have been National Youth Organizer and now serving as National Organizer and I can confess that yesterday’s parliamentary primaries was by far one of the most peaceful, free, fair, transparent, and credible Primaries ever to be conducted in the NPP,” Nana B said in a statement.



He added: “It’s an outstanding and major step towards victory 2024. The NPP Party is grateful for the leadership exhibited so far and we remain committed to ensuring a successful completion of the primaries in the remaining constituencies.”



Nana B extended congratulations to all elected parliamentary candidates.



