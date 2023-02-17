Bawku conflict: Use 'coercive power' if party's fail to advise themselves - Governance Lecturer

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has expressed his utter distaste over the prolonged Bawku Chieftaincy conflict.



The conflict between the people of Mamprusi and Kusasi has been one of the longest violent clashes in the country, causing worry about the safety of the people as well as the security of the Upper East Region.



Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, reacting to the conflict during a panel discussion on "Kokrokoo" show on Peace FM, asked the residents "for how long will this continue?"



He charged them to stop assailing themselves and let peace reign in the area.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah deflated the logic in them killing so as to make a person a Chief asking "if you kill everyone so you make someone a Chief, who will he rule over?"



"There is no leader without followers," he cautioned the agitated parties.



He called on the Police to arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others in the Bawku community.



He also urged the government and security agencies to step in to calm matters but stressed "if they refuse to advise themselves, then the government should apply the coercive power".



