Bawku conflict: Leave Bawumia, government out - Obiri Boahen

Regional News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

While blaming politicians for fuelling the old-age Bawku conflict, a former Deputy Minister of Interior, Nana Obiri Boahen, has absorbed the current NPP government from having a hand in the conflict.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leading member also denied Vice President Dr. Muhammadu Bawumia and elements in government involvement in the recent Bawku chieftain dispute, which has resulted in deaths and anarchy in the area.



"Forget about the fact that the Vice President is from Walewale of the Mamprusi tribe. The Vice President has not even talked about it, so you can't blame Bawumia for any reason. He doesn't come in at all because this Bawku; Mamprusi/Kusasi issue is over two hundred years.



"Dr. Bawumia and the NPP government can't be blamed for the current happenings, so far as history is concerned. The conflict is over two hundred years old. It's older than anyone living today. I'm telling you this as a lawyer and historian.", Lawyer Obiri Boahen gave the accounts on Wontumi/TV.



The outspoken private legal practitioner, however, backed the government for rejecting the installation of a new chief for Bawku by the King of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll.



"Speaking for me in all fairness, honesty, and sincerity, my position is that Bawku Naba, Abugrago Azoka, he is the Bawku Naba. If you're listening to me, you can choose to take it from me or otherwise. Even though I have a good relationship with the Mamprusises, I enjoy tremendous support from the Mamprusis but the Bawku Naba is Bawku Naba.



"Per the LI 2409 passed on 30th June 2020, the Information Minister was right, and the government of NPP was right… And the government of NPP has been very honest and forthright and sincere. I back what the Information Minister said. …I back what the NPP government said.", Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling party, pointed out.