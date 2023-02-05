Bawku Killings: Divisional Chiefs call for peace

Regional News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The traditional heads of the Kusaug Traditional Area in the Upper East Region say they are worried about the unending spate of violence in the Bawku Municipality which has resulted in the death of dozens of people, the destruction of property and the stalling of development.



This came to light at a press briefing in Bawku.



The twenty-five divisional chiefs within the Kusaug Traditional Council are from the six Districts and Constituencies in the Kusaug Traditional Area.



They have condemned the recent killings of some people in the Bawku Municipality.



According to them, the continuous spate of lawlessness and killing of innocent civilians is dragging development back.



They expressed their loyalty to the Zugrana Abugrago Azoka II and pledged their readiness to engage stakeholders for peace to return to the area.



The spokesperson for Bawku Naba, Patrick Adakudugu read the statement.



The Zugrana Azoka II also used the medium to call on stakeholders including Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia and the overlord of the Mamprugu the Nayiri to help in finding lasting peace in Bawku township.



They also called on the Regional Security Council to investigate the recent killings.



The chiefs also expressed concern that the Kusaasi youth should avoid conducting themselves in a manner that would undermine the peace efforts of the Zugrana and the government which they have committed themselves to do.



They also called on the security agencies to adhere to the law and enforce same.