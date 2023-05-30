'Basake, Aiyinasi don't have any Overlord, Kwasi Annor Amihere is an impostor' - Basake Chief

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

Nana Bonyah Kofi VI, the Chief of Basake in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has stated that Basake and Aiyinasi communities do not have any Overlord.



Addressing the newsmen over the weekend at Basake Chief Palace, Nana Bonyah Kofi VI said, "there is a certain young man called Kwasi Annor Amihere going rounds claiming he is the Overlord of Aiyinasi and Basake and also founder of Aiyinasi and Basake".



Nana Bonyah Kofi VI described him as an impostor and emphasised that the Overlord of Aiyinasi-Basake and Eastern Nzema Traditional Council is Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III.



"I just want to state emphatically that Kwasi Annor Amihere is an impostor, we don't any Overlord on Aiyinasi-Basake Anlonwoba stool land. An Overlord is an individual who actually controls and administers a Chieftaincy. There is only one Overlord that we have, currently he is the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III. He is the Overlord and no individual can claim himself to be an Overlord of any town within jurisdiction of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council



"That particular individual, Kwasi Annor Amihere also said he is the founder of Aiyinasi-Basake stool land, he even went on to say that Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III does not have or he does not exercise any jurisdiction on any land, that misrepresentation. It is true that we the stool owners own the alluvial land for example Aiyinasi and Basake but Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli or the Paramountcy exercises absolute jurisdiction over our land, we worship Awulae, we serve him with the land that we occupy and that is the tradition of Nzema. We serve only Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III and not that particular gentleman, he is an impostor", he explained.



He cautioned Kwasi Annor Amihere to stop parading himself as the Overlord of Aiyinasi and Basake communities.



He stated that, "now let me put this case across, he claimed to be the founder of Aiyinasi and Basake stool land, if you tell a class one boy that you are a founder of a land, it means it is a very big achievement, if you are a founder then you the first to arrive, a pioneer, people came to meet you, how can't you own a stool but people who rather came later own stools, it is very laughable, it is laughable for him to be making that in the media that he is the founder of Aiyinasi and Basake, he is not a founder".



Nana Bonyah Kofi VI took the opportunity to assure anybody who has property on Aiyinasi-Basake stool land their properties will not be demolished by anyone.



"He (Kwasi Annor Amihere) has no right or power to demolish any property on Aiyinasi-Basake stool land", he added.



He also called on the general public that, "this individual claiming to be the Overlord has established a land secretariat thus land office at Aiyinasi making advert that anybody who wants plot of land to visit his so called office, let me put on record that this so called secretariat is illegal, don't see him for any purchase of land at Aiyinasi and Basake".



On his part, the kingmaker of Aiyinasi, Abusuakpanyinli Yemi called on the good people of Aiyinasi and Basake to remain calm. He stated they would continue to protect properties on Aiyinasi and Basake stool land and also protect lives over there.



He is also emphasised that Kwasi Annor Amihere is an impostor and asked the people in the community should disregard and avoid doing business with him.



"That Kwasi Annor Amihere is not the Overlord of Aiyinasi and Basake, our Overlord is Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, people should disregard him and nobody do business with him, he is an impostor, he does not have any stool at Aiyinasi, people should ask him where is his linguist staff, he does not have, he is a troublemaker, he did what he has started today in 2009 with the late chief of Aiyinasi, he ranted on Ankobra FM, he has an intention to disturb the peace of Aiyinasi and Basake", he said.



Abusuakpanyinli Yemi seized the opportunity to called on investors to come to Aiyinasi and Basake to establish companies on their stool land in order to create employment for their youth.