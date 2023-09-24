Bantama constituents describe late MP's death as dreaming and shocking

Regional News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The death of former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency and CEO of 2M Express, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has come as a shock to many.



Most of the constituents of Bantama who have been speaking to GhanaWeb said they still can't believe the demise of the former MP is real.



Most of them who had tears drawn all over their faces said, they had lost a great gem and a man who respected all manner of persons.



Describing his demise as shocking, they said Okyem Aboagye who was popularly known as Wofa Atta, still kept closer to the people despite being unseated as MP.



"Death is very wicked, it does things that hurt you deep. His death is going to deeply affect the NPP party. He was very open to both delegates who had their names expunged from the register by Asenso Boakye, and those who still had their names in the register. This is very shocking and difficult for us. I pray for God's grace upon NPP, we've lost a great man". A woman told GhanaWeb.



Wofa Atta, another constituent said, "I work at the Komfo Anokye hospital and early in the morning, a friend told me Okyem Aboagye had passed on. I couldn't believe it because we had not heard of his sickness. It has really affected me. I must confess that he was God's true gift to Ghana. The great things he did for Ghana, especially in terms of finance, was very superb. Ghana will never forget him. He was truly a unifier. He was a respecter of all opinions. I remember how he once called back to thanked me after I had corrected him".



Ama Durowaa, a niece to the late MP said, the family were very shocked upon hearing the news.



According to her, her uncle who complained of short illness was pronounced dead few minutes upon arrival at the hospital.



Describing her uncle as hard working, kind-hearted and unifying, she said, the family has lost a great man who had left a vacuum.



She partly blamed the death on stress due to the relentless working behaviour of her uncle.