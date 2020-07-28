General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Banking sector reforms is Akufo-Addo’s greatest achievement – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has asserted that contrary to the displeasure that the banking sector created among Ghanaians, the intervention is the greatest achievement of the Akufo-Addo government.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, had the government not taken the initiative of closing down non-performing financial institutions, the industry would have ground to halt.



Kennedy Agyapong intimates that the rot in that sector needed some purging and the government had to act to save the country from economic crisis.



The Free SHS programme has been touted by pro-NPP people as the most significant stride made by the government but Kennedy thinks otherwise.



“The greatest commandment of Akufo-Addo is the banking sector reforms. The ten commandments of Akufo-Addo, the greatest of all is the banking sector reforms. If not, the country would have come to halt. Can you imagine had Akufo-Addo continued the mess we inherited and not come up with interventions to restructure the banks, what would have happened.”



“The backbone of every economy is the banks so when you look at how the banks had collapsed then it was important that Ken Ofori-Atta take decisions to change things.”



The founder and leader of Perez Chapel Bishop Charles Agyinasare has criticized the government for what he believes to be a deliberate attempt to kill Ghanaian companies.



But Kennedy Agyapong avers that Charles Agyinasare is either speaking from a point of ignorance or not being truthful.



“Let me read this report. I brought it because of reverend Agyinasare. I have seen that he doesn’t have details and if he has details then he is just being mischievous,” he said.





