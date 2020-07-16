Politics of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Banda Traditional Council blames NPP for deadly disturbances

The Banda Traditional Council has cited the New Patriotic Party (NPP), its parliamentary candidate as well as the constituency chairman for Banda in the recent disturbances that led to the death of a teacher trainee graduate.



Addressing journalists in Banda Ahenkro in the Bono Region on Wednesday, the Council said the disturbances were led by Joe Danquah, the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP.



It also cited Constituency Chairman Charles Agyei for mounting a roadblock at Banda Kabrono, where the deceased, Wulo Chambe Silas, was stabbed to death.



The traditional authorities have, therefore, charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Security and the Military High Command to as a matter of urgency “investigate the circumstances leading to the murder in cold blood of this young and promising teacher trainee at Banda Kabrono and to bring to justice the perpetrators of this dastardly act”.



The traditional rulers have also faulted the security officers, particularly the police officers, for being manipulated by Mr Danquah.



“Nananom want to state categorically that we are law-abiding citizens and if within the shortest possible time, no action is taken against the killers of Wulo Chambe Silas, at Banda Kabrono and those who came to Banda Ahenkro and inflicted wound on some of the people, and cause the arrest and prosecution of all of them, including those who were in possession of gun at a registration centre in Banda Nyire, Nananom, Chiefs, queen mothers and the people of Banda Traditional Area will advise ourselves.”





