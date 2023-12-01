Ban Bawumia from making political promises – Divine Nkrumah

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia must be banned from making further promises to Ghanaians, Director of Operations of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah has preached.



Speaking on Angel Morning Show on Wednesday, the PPP’s Director of Operations said Dr Bawumia owes the general public unfulfilled promises that he has been made to account for.



“Look, I am one of the people who have been advocating that Dr Bawumia must be banned from making promises until he has fulfilled all the promises he made between 2016 and 2020,” he said.



He said the vice president will be taking Ghanaians for granted if he is allowed to make further promises ahead of the 2024 elections, adding that after failing to fulfil his numerous promises, he is now laying claims to policies he had no hand in.



“When it comes to mobile money interoperability in this country, all my research and checks indicate that he is not the inventor, so, you [Ghanaians] should understand that,” he added.