Balloting for NPP flagbearer congress postponed as leadership, aspirants fail to reach consensus

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed a planned balloting exercise for the successful candidates for its November 4, 2023, election to election its flagbearer.



According to the Spokesperson for the Committee, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, he said that a between them and the four aspirants did not end conclusively.



Although the agenda of the day was to ballot for the positions of each candidate and to also iron out some of the challenges they faced, did not go as planned.



He stressed that the balloting had to be postponed because there wasn’t a truce reached on the proposals raised by some of the aspirants.



He, however, did not indicate what those proposals are.



“The committee will issue its full report and on this, make the report known to the public after due consultations with stakeholders in the party,” he said.



Alexander Afenyo-Markin also confirmed that the committee had formally received the letter of withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race by Alan Kyerematen.



“We have also received the withdrawal letter, officially, by Hon Kyerematen, and the party has accepted the withdrawal without prejudice,” he added.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AE/OGB