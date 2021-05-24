Balance divine healing with medical care – Rev. Dr. Victor Osei tells Christians

Religion of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: Kasapa fm

The Head Pastor of the Family Chapel International Headquartered in Kumasi, Rev. Dr. Victor Osei has charged Christians to strike a good balance between seeking divine healing and availing themselves of medical care.



The respected clergyman made the call on the sidelines of the church’s periodic Medical Care Day Series held on Sunday the 23rd of May 2021.



“The gospel is holistic as 3 John 2 says ‘beloved I wish above all things that thou may prosper and be in good health even as your soul prospers’.’ It’s important that you take care of yourself physically and then you take care of yourself in all other things,” he advised.



Instead of preacher men mounting the pulpit to preach, different medical doctors in diverse areas of nephrology, Cardio, urology, Pediatrics and Eye Health mounted the podium to educate the congregants.



A family health physician Dr. Abena Tanoh took the church through walking, sitting and bending postures and its long-term effect on the spine which will require surgery or long exercises to correct.



A paediatrician Nana Akua Appiah shed light on Neonatal Jaundice and the red flags that parents should identify to protect their babies from getting affected by the condition.



Retina Specialist Dr. Akwasi Ahmed drew attention to the need for regular eye checkups to avert the debilitating effects of glaucoma, refractive errors, allergic conjunctivitis, cataract and other eye conditions caused by chronic diseases.



A Nephrologist Dr. Eliot Tanoh pointed out that 13% of Ghanaians had kidney conditions with OPDs seeing a four times increase in the number of patients presenting with kidney cases.



A heart specialist Lambert Appiah was instructive about the need for the public to be conscious about checking their blood pressures which constitute the biggest triggers of cardiac arrests.



