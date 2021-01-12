Politics of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Bagbin won't dare declare NDC side the Majority in parliament - NPP MP

Any move by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to make National Democratic Congress (NDC) the majority in this current 8th Parliament will be fiercely resisted by the members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the august House, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has said.



According to the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the party which forms the government is deemed to be the majority in parliament, not the other way round.



“The NPP which has formed the government is the majority now. I don’t think Bagbin can say the NDC has a majority…it won’t happen!” Dr. Kingsley Nyarko exclaimed during a One-on-One interview MyNewsGh.com monitored on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM morning show hosted by Nana Yaw Mensah Joel.



According to the soft-spoken lawmaker, as it stands now, it is clear that NPP forms the majority therefore it would be disingenuous for colleague National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs to believe they are the majority.



“Caucus in parliament can come together to form majority in parliament. As it stands, 137 – 137 and the independent former MP has declared to join us. So as we speak, they are 137 and we’re 138”, he observed



“Our standing orders say that the party with numerical strength and has formed the government is the majority so NPP forms the majority”, according to Dr. Kingsley Nyarko who is tipped by MyNewsGh.com’s to get a ministerial appointment.