General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Bagbin’s win shows NDC won 2020 election – A.B.A. Fuseini

ABA Fuseini, MP for Sagnarigu Constituency

Member of Parliament for Sagnerigu Constituency, ABA Fuseini has said that Alban Bagbin winning the Speaker position in Parliament is an indication that NDC won the 2020 election.



Alban Bagbin has won the Speaker of Parliament position by garnering 138 of the votes against Prof. Mike Ocquaye who was the speaker of Parliament in the seventh Parliament who got 135 of the votes cast.



But speaking to Accra-based Joy News, ABA Fuseini indicated that the win is an indication that NDC is the biggest political party in the country.



He indicated that if the NPP MPs have rejected their own candidate, it is an indication that the NDC won the 2020 election.



“This is an indication that NDC won the 2020 election. If they are rejecting their own candidates, you know that NDC won the 2020 election,” he said.



ABA Fuseini said the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is an illegal event which he will not attend but could not confirm if his colleagues will.

