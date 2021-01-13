General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Bagbin can only earn our respect in parliament by not doing NDC bidding - Kwadaso MP

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been admonished not to do anything untoward to ruin his long-standing reputation earned both private and public after taking the reins of office as Speaker of Parliament in the 8th Parliament.



“You’ve been a Member of Parliament with an outstanding reputation so you shouldn’t be biased or do anything untoward that has the tendency to destroy your hard-won reputation acquired over the years”, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko advised.



The first time lawmaker who spoke on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com is of a strong view that, the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Nadowli Kaleo will be circumspect in the interest of Mother Ghana.



“I believe that Bagbin will not kowtow to the whims and caprices of NDC. …Every Speaker should know and be guided by our standing orders. He will lose respect if he goes contrary to the standing orders”, the soft-spoken legislator pointed out to host, Nana Yaw Mensah Joel during studio interview.



He also warned that any move by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to make National Democratic Congress (NDC) the majority in this current 8th Parliament will be fiercely resisted by the members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the august House.



According to Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the party which forms the government is deemed to be majority in parliament, not the other way round.



