Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Baby-selling syndicate busted in Accra

A joint operation of EOCO and Medical and Dental Council busted the syndicate

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in a joint operation with the Medical and Dental Council(MDC) Ghana have arrested 8 health professionals over baby harvesting and trafficking in Accra.



The two organizations have been undertaking a joint investigation over a period of time following a tip-off from a taxi driver upon a conversation between two women who boarded his taxi.



The Executive Director of Economic and organised Crimes Office(EOCO), COP Frank Adu Poku(Rtd) in an interview with the media said they have been investigating the activities of some medical practitioners, nurses, social welfare officers and other individuals who were suspected to be engaged in the illegal act of baby harvesting and human trafficking.



According to him, they carried out investigations into the illegal activities between the periods of June to November 2020 and two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant have so far been arrested and are on a bail pending further investigation.



He indicated that one doctor was arrested at his private health facility in Accra. This doctor is said to have sold the first baby to the investigative team for an amount of thirty thousand Ghana cedis(Ghc30,000.00) and in another health facility in Tema also sold another baby for twenty-Eight thousand Ghana cedis(Ghc28,000.00) after the suspect agreed to help in purchasing a newborn baby.



“Some Doctors and Nurses who are charged with saving our lives especially during this COVID-19 period when all resources should be geared towards fighting the deadly disease these Doctors are rather selling children. They are selling newborn babies and their modus operanda is that they tell mothers their newborn babies are dead. So we got wind of this and put together a team of investigators who acted like they want to buy babies. For one the Doctor sold the newborn baby for GHC 30,000 and at Tema General hospital some Social Welfare workers, Doctors and Nurses in a joint operation also sold one baby to us for GHC 28,000. For now, we have arrested two doctors, four nurses and two social welfare workers,” COP Adu Poku told the media.



The Acting General Registrar of Medical and Dental Council, Dr. Divine Banyubala who disclosed the identity of some of the doctors involved in the despicable act said that Dr.Hope Mensah Quashie who works at the Susan clinic with his 3 nurses who were his accomplice were arrested adding that one Dr Leonard Agbley was also arrested at his health facility in Tema.